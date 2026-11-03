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Santa Barbara County, CA – Heal the Ocean (HTO) partnered with Earthcomb and its founder, Andrew Velikanje, to remove 18.4 tons (36,800 pounds) of trash and hazardous materials from the Santa Ynez Riverbed near Lompoc. Completed over three weeks in October and funded by a grant from the Rose Foundation, the cleanup removed trash and hazardous waste that would otherwise be carried downstream into the ocean during winter storms. The work builds on a multi-year collaboration to address recurring debris from riverbed encampments and protect local waterways and coastal ecosystems.

The cleanup included the proper disposal of hazardous materials such as 40 large propane tanks, 330 aerosols, 27 discarded tires, and 15 car batteries. Since 2022, HTO and Earthcomb have removed over 83 tons (>166,000 lbs) of trash from the riverbed, representing a sustained program to reduce the threat of pollution to the river and ocean.

The debris left behind when encampment sites in the riverbed are abandoned is an ongoing environmental concern. During heavy rains and flooding, discarded materials can be carried downstream, ultimately reaching the ocean. Removing this material before the rainy season helps reduce the risk of pollution entering local waterways and threatening coastal ecosystems and wildlife.

Heal the Ocean and Earthcomb have conducted large-scale riverbed cleanups since 2022, coordinating with local agencies and partners to identify affected areas and facilitate debris removal. Earthcomb, led by founder Andrew Velikanje, manages the cleanup operations, including the removal and appropriate disposal of materials that could pose environmental hazards.

Credit: Heal the Ocean

“Pulling 18 tons of trash and contamination out of the Santa Ynez riverbed was an absolute test of grit, muscle, and determination,” said Velikanje. “Seeing the immediate transformation of this vital ecosystem makes every grueling hour completely worth it, and the feeling of accomplishment our team shares today is simply unmatched.”

Importantly, this year’s work also emphasized human connection and collaboration rather than displacement. HTO and Earthcomb worked directly with outreach workers from Good Samaritan to connect with unhoused individuals and offer financial support for their participation in cleanup activities. This approach recognizes the importance of addressing environmental concerns while also treating people with dignity and respect.

Credit: Heal the Ocean

“Protecting our ocean means addressing pollution at its source, and that includes taking action to prevent trash and hazardous materials from entering our waterways,” said Karina Johnston, Executive Director of Heal the Ocean. “By partnering with outreach workers and engaging directly with unhoused individuals, Earthcomb is working toward solutions that recognize the human challenges, while working to address the environmental problem.”

While removing accumulated debris is essential, long-term solutions will require continued coordination, monitoring, and outreach. Santa Barbara County and the City of Lompoc have recently entered into a Cooperation Agreement to coordinate enforcement patrols across both jurisdictions and increase monitoring of the riverbed. This agreement also includes outreach to individuals to offer services, including relocation planning and shelter options. HTO and Earthcomb hope to continue advising local agencies on strategies to prevent the ongoing cycle of trash accumulation and cleanup.

This cleanup collaboration was made possible through funding from the Rose Foundation, support from Marborg Industries, collaboration with Santa Barbara County’s Housing and Community Development Division, and a generously donated UTV from Milpas Rental. Looking ahead, Heal the Ocean is grateful to longtime donor Marie Morrisroe, whose generous commitment will help fund Earthcomb’s cleanup work in 2027.

About Heal the Ocean

Founded in 1998, Heal the Ocean is a Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization focused on reducing ocean pollution and providing science-based solutions to improve the health of our ocean and resilience of our coasts to benefit people and wildlife. Tax ID No. 77-0565183