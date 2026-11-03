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GOLETA, CA, October 30, 2026 – To protect and preserve the historic Goleta Train Depot from wet weather impacts, the City of Goleta has installed fencing and placed sandbags around the property located at 300 N. Los Carneros Road. While the historic Depot museum building itself is temporarily closed for the season, the Visitor Center and train rides remain available.

South Coast Railroad Museum Board of Trustees member Natasha Casias said, “While the protective fencing may temporarily change the appearance of the historic property and access to certain areas, the South Coast Railroad Museum remains committed to welcoming visitors and preserving Goleta’s railroad heritage. As a nonprofit organization supported by dedicated volunteers, the museum continues its mission of serving the community and providing memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.”

The fencing has resulted in some adjustments to pedestrian access and pathways throughout the property. However, visitors can still access designated areas of the museum grounds and enjoy the activities that have made the Depot a favorite destination for local families.

The museum continues to operate on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the last train ride departing at 3:45 p.m., weather permitting. For more information visit GoletaDepot.org.

The museum is also preparing for its 34th annual Candy Cane Train, a beloved five-weekend holiday tradition scheduled to run from Saturday, November 28, through Sunday, December 27, 2026. Additional details about this year’s holiday event will be announced soon.

The South Coast Railroad Museum at the Historic Goleta Depot recently celebrated its 45th anniversary of the Depot’s historic move from Kellogg Field to its current location at Los Carneros Park. The celebration marked an important milestone in preserving a treasured piece of Goleta’s railroad history.