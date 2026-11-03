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CARPINTERIA, Calif. — The Palm Loft Gallery will present “Home for the Holidays,” a holiday-season show of work by current and former residents of the Palm Avenue Lofts, opening Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. The show runs through Saturday, January 2, 2027.

Artists in the show include Ron Anderson, Susie Anderson, Baret Boisson, Irene Chan, Patricia Houghton Clarke, Laura Hemenway, Jan Harrington, Laurel Mines, Bonnie Rubenstein, and France Winddance Twine. Gallery owner Arturo Tello is also showing his own work in the show. Patricia Houghton Clarke’s photograph of Carpinteria’s palm trees under a purple sky is the show’s invitation image, and Ron Anderson’s painting “mas olas” appears on the back.

The show is open to residents and former residents of the lofts — just bring your art. “Home doesn’t stop at the lofts,” said Arturo Tello, who runs the gallery. “It widens — to Carpinteria, to the palms and the coastline, to the whole California coast at Christmas. If a piece of yours lives anywhere in those circles, it belongs in this show. Oh, there’s no place like home for the holidays — and this really is home.”

Palm Loft Gallery, 410 Palm Ave, Loft A-1, Carpinteria.

For more information, call (805) 729-6029.