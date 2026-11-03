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SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites the public to attend its annual Estate Planning Essentials Workshop, a free community resource designed to help individuals and families make informed decisions about their future.

The workshop will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in Fleischmann Auditorium, with an informal meet-and-greet with presenters and local estate planning professionals continuing until 5:00 PM.

“Estate planning isn’t only about what happens after you die,” said Andrea McFarling, Philanthropy Officer of Legacy Giving at the Museum. “It’s about making thoughtful decisions today so the people you care about have guidance when they need it most. Our goal is to help people feel informed, empowered, and prepared.”

Hosted by the Museum’s Planned Giving Advisory Council, the workshop will cover wills and trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, fiduciary responsibilities, tax considerations, and charitable giving strategies among other estate planning topics.

The event also highlights a lesser-known but valuable community resource: the Museum’s year-round estate and legacy planning programs. Through free workshops and consultations, the Museum helps community members better understand estate planning, charitable giving, and ways to leave a legacy. Topics include bequests, IRA charitable rollovers, charitable gift annuities, beneficiary designations, and other giving strategies that can benefit both families and the causes they care about.

Whether starting from scratch, updating an existing plan, or exploring charitable giving options, attendees will receive practical information to discuss further with their legal, tax, and financial advisors.

Event Details



Estate Planning Essentials Workshop

Sunday, November 15, 2026

2:00–4:00 PM (Meet-and-Greet until 5:00 PM)

Fleischmann Auditorium

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Presenters

· Tiffany Goodall, Certified Public Accountant

· Brett Piersma, Estate Attorney

· Tamara Skov, California Licensed Professional Fiduciary

· Denise Stevens, Planned Giving Professional



RSVP for Free: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/ r/wPS8cdN7a2

Direct Questions to:

Andrea McFarling

amcfarling@sbnature2.org

805-682-4711 ext. 179