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GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2026 – All aboard for an exciting historical moment for our city and beyond! After years of planning, preparation and construction, a ribbon cutting ceremony is set for the Goleta Train Station at 27 S. La Patera on December 16, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Join the City of Goleta and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) for the celebration. Hear from speakers about how the project came together and what it means for the region, enjoy light refreshments, and tour the station. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “We are so excited to show you our beautiful new Goleta Train Station. So much thought and consideration went into every detail of this project, and the result is something we all can be proud of. There are so many people and groups on all levels that made this vision a reality and we hope you will be part of acknowledging those efforts and marking this special milestone with us.”

The new full-service multi-modal train station is located next to the existing Amtrak platform and is a transformative project for our region. The tag line for the Goleta Train Station is “Where All Paths Connect” and embodies the vision of the station. It creates a permanent, full-service passenger rail facility designed to make train travel more convenient and better connected to the broader transportation network.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees will be invited inside for a first look at the station and grounds. Highlights include: a community room, a bicycle room, two children’s climbing play structures, informational kiosks, two new bus stops, 13 electric vehicle charging stations, plaza areas, landscaping with approximately 100 trees, and Chumash interpretive signage about native plants.

The station is designed and built to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and its rooftop solar panels supply most of its power.

Parking for the ceremony is limited; allow extra time to arrive. Parking options include the lot across the street from the station, along S. La Patera Lane and in the surrounding area. Please also consider taking the bus, carpooling or riding your bike, if possible. We can’t wait to see you on December 16th!

About the Goleta Train Station:

The $32 million dollar project advances a long-term state and regional investment in passenger rail along the 351-mile Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor, connecting communities throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. SBCAG secured $17.9 million for the project through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, a state program that invests in projects to expand and improve rail and transit service. The City of Goleta contributed $7.8 million in other City funds toward design and construction and $6.7 million to acquire the property for the station.

The completed station reflects years of collaboration among the City of Goleta, SBCAG, the State of California and regional rail partners to provide another transportation option for Santa Barbara County and support continued investment in passenger rail service.

Timeline:

2017: The vision for a new train station takes shape.

2018: The City acquires the land, and the SBCAG funding agreement is executed.

2019: The Station Area Master Plan is approved.

2020: The City Council selects the “Traditional Theme” design.

2021: The Design Review Board provides input on the design.

2022: The Environmental Impact Report and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program are approved; the City approves a $1 million funding match and submits plans to the Building Department.

September 2024: The project breaks ground.

December 16, 2026: The Goleta Train Station ribbon cutting.

For more information, visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ TrainDepot.