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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Students and families can explore the programs and possibilities available at Santa Barbara Unified high schools during the High School Showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The event brings together academies, career technical education pathways, and visual and performing arts programs from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, and Alta Vista/La Cuesta high schools. Families can meet current high school students and teachers, ask questions, and learn how different programs connect students’ interests with opportunities for college and careers.

From engineering and health care to culinary arts, media, music and theater, the showcase offers families a chance to explore programs from across the district in one place. The event helps prospective high school students and their families understand their options as they plan for the transition to high school.

Santa Barbara Unified eighth graders will attend during the school day to visit program exhibits and speak with students and teachers. The evening session is open to all families and community members.

In preparation for the event, eighth-grade students are engaging in specifically designed lessons aimed at identifying their career interests. Each student will receive a customized passport, enabling them to pre-map their exploration route prior to attending the showcase. This targeted preparation ensures students can follow a clear, purposeful path through the exhibits and later share their personalized findings with their families during the evening session.

For more information, visit sbunified.org/showcase.