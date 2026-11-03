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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new interactive mapping feature on its website to help community members determine which law enforcement agency serves their area before submitting an online crime report.

The new tool, available through the Sheriff’s Office Online Reporting page, allows users to check the jurisdiction of an incident location, helping take the guesswork out of determining which agency to contact. This is particularly helpful in areas where law enforcement jurisdictions meet or where the responsible agency may not be immediately apparent.

The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services to the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including Isla Vista, as well as the contract cities of Carpinteria, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton. Other areas of the county are served by municipal police departments, the University of California Police Department or other law enforcement agencies.

Previously, users of the Sheriff’s Office online reporting system were required to determine whether an incident occurred within Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction before proceeding with their report. The new mapping feature provides a convenient visual reference to help answer that question.

The interactive map is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to improve access to services, reduce confusion and make online reporting more user-friendly.

Community members can access the mapping feature by visiting http://www.sbsheriff.org, selecting “File an Online Report,” and following the link to check their jurisdiction.

The map can also be accessed directly at:

SBC Emergency Contacts Experience Builder

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that online reporting is intended for eligible non-emergency incidents. Emergencies and crimes in progress should always be reported by calling or texting 911. For non-emergency incidents requiring assistance from a deputy, community members can contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (805) 683-2724.