The family of Dave Reynoso, the founder of Dave’s Dogs and Dave’s Drip House, announced that they will be closing down Dave’s Drip House in December to allow the family to step back and focus on Reynoso’s health after he suffered two strokes in the past two years.

Reynoso and his wife, Cynthia, posted the announcement on their social media pages last week, saying that after Reynoso suffered his second stroke in August, the recovery process has been “far more difficult than we imagined, and his doctors do not believe he will be able to return to the restaurants he loved so much.”

For the past several months, owner-manager Cynthia said she had been trying to keep up both Dave’s Dogs and Dave’s Drip House while also juggling life as a wife, mother of three girls (all under the age of 7), and caregiver for her ailing husband.

“The truth is, I simply can’t do it all anymore,” she said. “Not because I’ve given up, but because somewhere along the way, while trying to hold everything together, I was losing myself.”

Reynoso built up his family’s brand Dave’s Dogs from a hot dog cart on Milpas Street in 2014 to his first-ever brick-and-mortar location in Turnpike Shopping Center, which opened to much success in 2017. Over the years, the business grew to add a second location on Milpas from 2019 through 2022. The next year, in 2023, Dave and his family spent more than $250,000 opening a brand-new concept, Dave’s Drip House, on the other side of the Turnpike Shopping Center. Last year, the family also opened up a location inside Pacific View Mall in Ventura, which was open for only a few months.

Dave’s Drip House, with its bright-pink and whimsical interior, became a local favorite desserts spot, high school student hangout, and social media darling. But Reynoso’s health problems, along with uncertainty about the future of the lease for Dave’s Drip House, forced the family to make the difficult decision to close its doors.

“We explored every possibility of keeping it alive, but were informed that the shopping center’s future plans no longer included an ice cream concept, leaving us without the opportunity to renew our lease,” she said. “Walking away from something we poured so much into, knowing the financial loss we’re leaving behind, is heartbreaking.”

Cynthia said that it has been hard on the family, especially their three young daughters who have watched their father struggle with his health and have “experienced changes no child should have to understand so young, and sacrificed more than they even realize.”

She said she will remember the space not just as an ice cream shop, but a place “for birthdays, family memories, and where customers became our friends.”

“I’ve learned that money can be earned again and businesses can be rebuilt, but time with the people we love is something we can never get back,” she said. “I’m choosing my family. I’m choosing my girls, Dave’s recovery, and the peace we’ve needed for so long. Sometimes letting go of a dream doesn’t mean you’ve failed. Sometimes it means choosing what matters most.”

Dave’s Drip House will remain open through December 2026.