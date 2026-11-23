Inside the new Raising Cane’s in Goleta | Photo: Courtesy

It’s been a month since Raising Cane’s, the national-favorite fast food chicken chain, officially opened its Goleta location in the Hollister Village Plaza. “We’re thrilled to be here,” said Restaurant Leader Zachary Wittenberg.

The location started off with a bang; hundreds of people waited outside the morning of its grand opening to be among the first to enter the location; “the line wrapped around the entire parking lot,” said Wittenberg. Upwards of 350 people entered the raffle for a year of free Cane’s; 20 were among the lucky winners. The momentum has continued.

He said most customers order the box combo, which is essentially a sampler of the menu: fingers, fries, toast, coleslaw, sauce, and a drink. Wittenberg stands by the product; he told me he’s eaten it every working day since he started his job there. “I don’t have to go and sell anything. It sells itself. It’s a good product,” he said.

Wittenberg has worked at Raising Cane’s for six years and at ten different locations, and is particularly excited about having opened up this one in Goleta. The location is graced with a larger-than-life yellow Labrador Retriever, the Cane’s Mascot: Raising Cane III. The walls are lined with UCSB and San Marcos High School posters, attesting to the roots they’ve put down here.

“The community’s been super welcoming. I’ve seen a lot of familiar faces and regular customers already,” said Wittenberg. “I think that’s a good sign.”

UCSB is featured on the tables at the new Raising Cane’s in Goleta | Photo: Courtesy

Inside the new Raising Cane’s in Goleta | Photo: Courtesy

Some Gaucho love at the new Raising Cane’s in Goleta | Photo: Courtesy

Raising Cane’s nationally offers fundraisers and sponsorships in partnership with local initiatives and organizations. They’ve already partnered with Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation through a UCSB fraternity, just within the last week. Through these fundraisers, customers can mention the organization at checkout and 15 percent of the proceeds from the sale will go towards that fundraiser.

“The sponsorships and fundraisers are really fun for us to do, and it’s helpful for the community, and something I take a lot of pride in doing,” said Wittenberg. He encouraged organizations to apply for partnerships and sponsorships at raisingcanescommunity.com.

They’ve also had a warm welcome by the Hollister Village Plaza. They’ve met with a few of their neighbors so far, “they’re thrilled to have us. I think we definitely bring an extra amount of foot traffic into Goleta, so it’s beneficial to everybody,” he said.

Visit Raising Cane’s in Goleta for a hearty chicken meal, located at 7000 Hollister Ave., Ste. 103 in Goleta. Open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.