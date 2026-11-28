Credit: Courtesy

Bridgette is a two and half year old, 54 lb. spayed female Australian Shepherd/German Shepherd Dog mix.

Are you looking for a sweet, friendly companion who knows how to make every day a little more fun? Bridgette might just be your perfect match! This lovely lady is apleasure to walk on leash, making her a wonderful companion for peaceful strolls, neighborhood adventures, and exploring the great outdoors! She has a friendly personality and an even bigger love for tasty treats! She’s highly food-motivated, making her a promising student when it comes to learning new skills and building a bond with her future family. And when it’s playtime? Bridgette loves a good game of chase with her big doggy friends! She enjoys the company of other large dogs who share her playful energy.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is promoting Bridgette and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or foster coordinator at sbcassouthfostercoordinator @gmail.com or 805-699-0975.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs in need. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and equipment, facility renovations, and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters and K-9 PALS Sanctuary Program. K-9 PALS is currently urgently appealing for donations to purchase two commercial washing machines for Santa Barbara County Shelter! If you can’t adopt, donate to K-9 PALS!To learn more about the great work K-9 PALS does and donate go to http://www.k-9pals.org, 805-570-0415, info@k-9pals.org, K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.