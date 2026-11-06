Judi Weisbart’s ‘World Series’ at Art & Soul

‘War, when will we learn?’ by Judi Weisbart | Photo: Courtesy

One of the busiest and most kindhearted artists in town, Judi Weisbart presents her assemblage show World Series at Art & Soul Gallery on November 12. The 15 unique pieces — on view through November 29 — each represent a different social, environmental, or humanitarian concern, explains Weisbart. The idea is that art is an instigator of conversation about major issues in the world today.

And in keeping with that idea, a portion of the proceeds from sales will honor nonprofits in the community by associating their work with a sculpture and donating a percentage of sales to their organization. The 15 different global causes include things such as hunger and homelessness, animals, protecting children, and terrorism, with nonprofits such as CALM, WEV, CEC, S.B. Neighborhood Clinics, New Beginnings, Lotusland, and Planned Parenthood among the beneficiaries.

“This represents my life’s work,” said Weisbart, who uses familiar objects, unexpected juxtapositions, and powerful symbolism to transform complex global issues into tactile works of art that encourage viewers to reflect on their own place in the world. “Art is one of the ways we speak to each other about the issues for which we feel passionate concern. It is our universal language,” says Weisbart.

‘So Noah, what do we do this time?’ by Judi Weisbart | Photo: Courtesy



These sculptures, some of which have been decades in the making, reflect questions that remain urgent decades later. Together, they express a unifying theme: despite our differences, we inhabit one planet, and our individual futures are deeply interconnected.

In addition to the visual art on view at Art & Soul, a digital storytelling initiative called Birth of Reason is also part of this project. Developed by Weisbart, co-produced and hosted by Belle Hahn, and created in large part by Ciara Barnes, Birth of Reason uses artist commentary, interviews, personal stories, and perspectives from young people to explore the human experiences behind each sculpture’s subject matter. The corresponding episodes feature conversations with artists, activists, nonprofit leaders, educators, and other individuals seeking constructive responses to the challenges explored in the artwork.

Art & Soul (1323 State St.) is open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon–5 p.m., with private viewings on request. See artandsoulsb.com and birthofreason.com.