After 11 years as president and the public face of global emergency response agency ShelterBox U.S.A., Kerri Murry is stepping down December 1. ShelterBox has been headquartered in Summerland since 2015 in part because of its proximity to South Coast wealth. Although Murray herself sees firsthand many of the world’s emergency hot spots up close and personal, her key job is to raise funds to keep the warehouses full of emergency supplies.

Dr. Matt Gerber | Credit: ShelterBox USA

Unlike Direct Relief — another Santa Barbara–based emergency relief nonprofit, which specializes in the dispensation of pharmaceutical and medical supplies — ShelterBox distributes supplies necessary for the creation of pop-up shelter — mattresses, tents, thermal blankets, solar lamps, water carriers, and other non-edible supplies. The challenge is not so much acquiring the supplies; it’s figuring out how to get them into the country in distress and ensure that they are distributed to those in need.

“We don’t just do truck and chuck,” Murray said shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, setting off an initial exodus of 2.6 million internal refugees. According to the United Nations, the world’s currently home to 118 million people who have been forced from their homes by war, famine, natural disaster, or other not-so random acts of nature or mankind.

No explanation for Murray’s decision was provided, though one associate quipped, “Eleven years in fifth gear might wear anyone out.” She will be replaced on an interim basis by Dr. Matt Gerber, a ShelterBox boardmember with a doctorate in international management, until a permanent replacement can be found.