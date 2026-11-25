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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Nov. 11, 2026 — For many families in Santa Barbara, the holiday season carries a quiet weight. When budgets are stretched thin, parents are often left choosing between essentials and gifts. This year, Elite Remodels is inviting the community to help lift that weight through Tub of Toys, its annual holiday toy drive.

Tub of Toys brings together neighbors, local businesses and community partners around a simple belief: no child should go without a gift because of circumstances beyond their control. Each toy donated is a reminder to a child that their community sees them and cares for them.

Last year, the Santa Barbara community donated nearly 300 toys. This year, the goal is 500.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 9. On Dec. 10, Elite Remodels owner Jerry Jaimes, joined by Santa Claus, will personally deliver the toys to children in select local underserved housing, in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“Last year, we gathered outside with Santa and the families, and seeing what that day meant to those children has stayed with every one of us,” said Jaimes. “We are honored to host Tub of Toys, but its success belongs to Santa Barbara. Every toy that is given tells a child that their community is thinking of them.”

How to Give

New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off through Dec. 9 at the following locations:

Elite Remodels Design Studio , 2267 Las Positas Rd., Santa Barbara (Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

, 2267 Las Positas Rd., Santa Barbara (Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.) Swell Gym , SBAC and Cathedral Oaks locations

, SBAC and Cathedral Oaks locations Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt

Paragon Jiu Jitsu

Additional information is available at remodelsbyelite.com/toy-drive.

Business Partners

Local businesses are warmly invited to join the effort by hosting a donation bin. Elite Remodels will deliver the bin and collect the donations, and each host will be recognized as an official Tub of Toys partner. Businesses interested in participating may contact Luna Shalabi at luna@remodelsbyelite.com or (805) 869-2391.

About Elite Remodels

Elite Remodels is a Santa Barbara remodeling company with an in-house team of designers, architects, project managers and builders, serving homeowners from Santa Barbara and surrounding communities, including Buellton, Los Olivos, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.