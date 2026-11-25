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The Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are pleased to announce that the popular Zip Books Program will be returning on Tuesday, December 1, just in time to bring you even more cozy reads for the winter months ahead.

“Our libraries are thrilled be able to offer the Zip Books program again this year, expanding access to materials our libraries do not already share,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “This program allows patrons to access titles in languages, formats, and subject areas that might not otherwise be available on our shelves, helping us better meet the diverse information needs of our community.”

This year’s program is provided through $9,472 in local funds allocated to the Black Gold Cooperative Library System through the California Library Services Act, which is a change from the state-funded grant program that previously ran for over ten years at public libraries across California. However, patrons will still be able to enjoy a very familiar experience with this year’s program – read on to learn this year’s details!

How the Black Gold Zip Books Program will work:

Beginning Tuesday, December 1, library cardholders of the Goleta Valley Library, Bookvan, Buellton Library, and Solvang Library are eligible to request books that are not available from the Black Gold Cooperative Library System in physical formats (Regular Print, Large Print, and Audiobooks on CD).

Library staff will accept requests for books under $50 and Audiobooks on CD under $75, which will be mailed directly to patrons from Amazon.

Patrons must return the items to library staff within 60 days to avoid incurring any charges.

Library users are eligible to request up to one title per month until the funds run out. Patrons can request their Zip Books by contacting library staff at any of our four locations, in-person or by phone (see list below). Staff will ensure that the materials meet program requirements before submitting your request.

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library staff look forward to assisting you with your Zip Books requests!

Goleta Valley Library Express

6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105

Goleta, CA 93117

805-964-7878

Bookvan

Check calendar for rotating stops (in-person only)

Buellton Library

202 Dairyland Road

Buellton, CA 93427

805-688-3115

Solvang Library

1745 Mission Drive

Solvang, CA 93463

805-688-4214