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Santa Barbara, Calif. – County of Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support a specialized prosecution team that handles all stages of alcohol- and drug-impaired driving cases.

“Behind every fatal or serious injury DUI case is a victim, a family, and a community whose lives may be forever changed,” said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. “We have seen families lose loved ones, survivors face life-altering injuries, and parents and children forced to live with the consequences of someone else’s decision to drive impaired. These tragedies are preventable. This grant will allow us to dedicate specialized resources to prosecuting these serious offenses, holding offenders accountable, and seeking justice for victims and their families.”

The specialized prosecution team will also partner with the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program (TSRP) to train prosecutors and investigators on best practices for handling and managing driving under the influence (DUI) cases. The TSRP Training Network provides resources and training to law enforcement, prosecutors, and toxicologists on how to effectively investigate and prosecute driving under the influence of drugs cases.

“Strengthening impaired driving prosecution is a vital part of holding impaired drivers accountable for their dangerous actions that puts everyone on the road at risk,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By investing in dedicated teams and shared expertise, we’re enhancing how DUI cases are handled from start to finish and reinforcing the message that impaired driving has real consequences.”

The grant program runs through September 2027.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.