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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to discover what’s happening this week in Downtown Santa Barbara and enjoy the festive start to the holiday season. Celebrate Small Business Saturday, join (IN)LARKIN® for its grand opening weekend, enjoy the Paseo Nuevo Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, explore seasonal art showcases, experience theater performances, and get ready for the return of the 68th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade on December 4!

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Thanksgiving Harvest Buffet at Finch & Fork (Thursday, November 26, 12:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 26, 12:00 PM) (IN)LARKIN® Grand Opening Weekend at 1235 State Street (November 27-29)

(November 27-29) Smelly Cat at SOhO (Friday, November 27, 8:00 PM)

(Friday, November 27, 8:00 PM) ELF at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, November 28, 3:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 28, 3:00 PM) Choir! Choir! Choir! at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, November 28, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, November 28, 7:30 PM) Game Seeker 1-year Anniversary at 920 State Street (Sunday, November 29, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, November 29, 10:00 AM) Tree Lighting Ceremony at Paseo Nuevo (Sunday, November 29, 6:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 29, 6:00 PM) CEC Community Blood Drive with Vitalant at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, December 1, 1:00 PM)

(Tuesday, December 1, 1:00 PM) Christmas Walk at La Arcada Plaza (Wednesday, December 2, 5:00 PM)

Holiday Bingo to Benefit the Friendship Center at The House of Beau (Wednesday, December 2, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives: