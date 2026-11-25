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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to discover what’s happening this week in Downtown Santa Barbara and enjoy the festive start to the holiday season. Celebrate Small Business Saturday, join (IN)LARKIN® for its grand opening weekend, enjoy the Paseo Nuevo Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, explore seasonal art showcases, experience theater performances, and get ready for the return of the 68th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade on December 4!
The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.
Featured Events:
- Thanksgiving Harvest Buffet at Finch & Fork (Thursday, November 26, 12:00 PM)
- (IN)LARKIN® Grand Opening Weekend at 1235 State Street (November 27-29)
- Smelly Cat at SOhO (Friday, November 27, 8:00 PM)
- ELF at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, November 28, 3:00 PM)
- Choir! Choir! Choir! at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, November 28, 7:30 PM)
- Game Seeker 1-year Anniversary at 920 State Street (Sunday, November 29, 10:00 AM)
- Tree Lighting Ceremony at Paseo Nuevo (Sunday, November 29, 6:00 PM)
- CEC Community Blood Drive with Vitalant at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, December 1, 1:00 PM)
- Christmas Walk at La Arcada Plaza (Wednesday, December 2, 5:00 PM)
- Holiday Bingo to Benefit the Friendship Center at The House of Beau (Wednesday, December 2, 6:00 PM)
Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:
- Small Business Saturday Holiday Stroll: Celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 28 by shopping small and supporting Downtown Santa Barbara’s locally owned businesses. Throughout the holiday season, downtown businesses are spreading festive cheer with special offers, exclusive promotions, and seasonal activities. Explore participating businesses here.
- 100 GRAND Exhibition at Sullivan Goss (November 30-December 28): Browse hundreds of original local works priced at $1,000 or less during this annual holiday art showcase.
- Moonlight Sessions: Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Due to last week’s rain, that session has been rescheduled to Wednesday, December 9. Learn More
- Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “RENT” (December 2-27): Catch Jonathan Larson’s iconic, Tony-winning rock musical at The New Vic.
- 1st Thursday Art Walk: Mark your calendar for Thursday, December 3, at 5:00 PM for free gallery openings, live music, and receptions across downtown.
- 68th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade: Returning to State Street on Friday, December 4, at 6:30 PM for the first time since 2019—featuring marching bands, drumlines, and illuminated floats (e-mail info@downtownsb.org to volunteer).
- “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Holiday Pop-Up: Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January.
- Discover the Masonic Center: The historic 1924 landmark at 16 E. Carrillo St. offers customizable event rentals, including a chandelier-lit Dining Hall, Garden Terrace, and 200-seat theater, with nonprofit discounts and free tours by appointment. Learn More