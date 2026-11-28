The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

From agriculture to small businesses to the technology industry, the blue wave could have a significant impact on California’s economy.

That is, if a Democrat-controlled Congress and President Donald Trump can compromise on the different factors that have driven up prices and affected business and the labor force in a variety of industries.

Leaders and business owners around the state agree that the results of the midterm elections could bring about changes as the president loses the Republican-majority Congress that gave him outsized power — but not all the possible changes would be welcome to them.

Here’s a look at the potential effects on four key sectors of California’s economy.

Agriculture and the wine industry

The state’s agricultural and wine industries are hurting from inflation brought about by tariffs and the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, and are hoping for some relief.

“Tariffs have had a tremendous impact on agriculture, depending on what people are growing and selling,” said Shannon Douglass, president of the California Farm Bureau. “We need consistency in our trade relations. We want more markets and more ability to sell our products.”

Take the U.S-Canada trade war: The state’s vegetable and melon exports to that country dropped about 27% in 2025 from the previous year, falling from $1.14 billion to $837 million, according to data from the International Trade Administration.

Likewise, California winemakers have lost overseas business.

“The American brand was so damaged by tariffs and the toxic politics of the day,” said Matt Licklider, owner of LIOCO in Healdsburg, a winemaker that gets its grapes from small vineyards around the state. “We have done almost no export business since Trump took office (the second time).”

Licklider said not all of his fears about what tariffs would mean materialized. He did not have to reduce staff. Despite losing most of his ability to export, which he said made up about 10% of his business, he was able to adjust by focusing his efforts on the domestic market.

But tariffs — some of which were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court — combined with the Iran War led to higher costs for just about everything, such as transportation and supplies. And the next “tariff shock” could come after the holidays, after the suspension of a U.S.-China trade truce expires, according to a new study by the Port of Long Beach and an institute at University of Southern California.

All of it has cut into LIOCO’s bottom line.

“As good of a year as we had from a revenue standpoint, from a profit standpoint, the champagne is not on ice,” Licklider said. “It’s pretty heartbreaking after having worked so hard all year.”

Licklider also worries about the long-term effects on global trade.

“I think the rest of the world is watching what happens in the next election, and wondering ‘can they trust America’?” he said.

AI and Silicon Valley

There’s a big question mark around the tech industry and whether the artificial intelligence boom is about to burst, which would among other things affect the state’s budget.

Wall Street has had a mixed reaction about what the changes in Congress mean for Silicon Valley. Even before Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s resignation (and reinstatement) threatened the nexus of the boom — think of the chip company as the sun around which all other AI companies revolve — the stock markets saw big declines over fears Democrats would enact tougher AI regulations. Opposition to data centers that power the AI boom influenced voters around the country during the midterm elections, contributing to the blue wave.

Considering California laws tend to become models for the rest of the country, the tech industry is doing its best to advocate for itself in its home state.

“There’s confusion (around data centers), and we’ve been part of legislative efforts where there has been misinformation that we believe has not provided community members with an accurate picture of what responsible development looks like,” said Ahmad Thomas, CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group. The group’s members include the world’s biggest tech companies.

Thomas said data centers in San Jose show how such development can feature renewable energy and recycled water, and include community incentives and utility-cost goals. Yet the city decided last week to pause data center development.

On Democrats being more keen to pass laws reining in AI, including those related to how it affects and sometimes eliminates jobs, Thomas said it’s important to invest in training today’s workers for jobs with the new tech reality in mind.

“I think it’s vital to be optimizers rather than obstructionists,” he said.

Small businesses

Small businesses not only are dealing with increased costs, but other Trump administration policies are also affecting their ability to expand — or even to start.

CAMEO Network, a national association of organizations that support small businesses, has a wish list of what a new Congress could deliver on behalf of entrepreneurs, CEO Carolina Martinez said. It includes restoring access to Small Business Administration loans for green card holders, which the agency revoked earlier this year.

The Trump administration also has withheld funding for community development financial institutions (CDFIs), which lend to underserved communities that may not be able to access traditional banks and services. CAMEO and others sued over the issue and forced the federal government to release $289 million in appropriated funds for the institutions, but more than $1 billion in funds have yet to be unlocked as the administration has proposed more cuts.

“It is really important for lawmakers to focus on restoring and protecting the federal CDFI fund to ensure that capital keeps flowing to small businesses in rural and urban communities alike,” Martinez said. “This actually needs to be very clear: Immigrants start businesses at twice the rate of the U.S.-born population.”

Immigration

Almost immediately after the election, Trump said of the new Democratic majority: “Maybe we can work something out.” He also acknowledged that his approach to immigration, which has included sweeping raids and deaths of detainees and others, may have been “too tough.”

Then he appointed Stephen Miller, widely known to be behind his administration’s hardline immigration policies, to be his new chief of staff.

“Trump has responded to these midterms in some schizophrenic and kind of incoherent ways,” said Giovanni Peri, a professor of international economics at UC Davis.

Peri said the big question is whether immigration raids — which have upended communities and reduced the state’s workforce — will be scaled down.

California was one of six states and Washington, D.C., that saw their total workforce decrease by more than 338,000 workers from April to December 2025, according to a UC Merced study. That compared with an increase of more than 1.6 million in the private sector workforce in the rest of the nation over the same period. A separate UC Merced analysis warns that counties facing sustained raids should expect hiring and payrolls to drop, which will affect families and local sales and property tax revenue.

So far, ICE has stepped up immigration arrests in California since the election.

Peri said if there is an eventual curtailment of Trump’s immigration crackdown, it would help the agricultural, construction, hospitality, food and other important sectors, plus California universities.

The administration’s other immigration-related policies have affected universities, research labs and the tech and biotech industries. That’s because the policies have “also slowed down a lot of the new students, the new scholars, and that will hurt (those entities’) ability to hire and innovate,” he said, referring to the administration raising fees for H-1B visas and proposing higher fees for the optional practical training program that allows international students to work in the United States after they graduate.

“It’s not just the deported,” Peri said. “A few were, but a lot of people left and a lot of people didn’t come. Those are real consequences for these industries.”