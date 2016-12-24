New Oil and Gas Development Halted in Los Padres

As the safety of fracking remains in question, the U.S. Forest Service is halting new oil and gas development in Los Padres National Forest, where a 2005 plan looked to open more than 50,000 additional acres to leasing. The suspension allows the agency, which was facing ongoing litigation by conservation groups, to revisit the industry’s impact on climate change, water quality, and wildlife, such as endangered steelhead and condors, as new information on fracking safety emerges. As of 2008, Seneca Resources Corporation is the sole oil and gas leaseholder and field operator in the Sespe Oil Field on Los Padres National Forest, according to the Forest Service. Seneca holds all 16 existing oil and gas leases, and operates 44 idle wells and 119 active wells.