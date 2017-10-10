Unicorn Wines to Kick Cancer in the

When word hit the Santa Barbara sommelier community that one of their own, Misty Jackson, who currently works at Les Marchands, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, they knew they wanted to do something to help. Jenny Mitchum Rosner, somm and assistant wine director at Wine + Beer, said at first people thought they’d have a special study session where they would donate money. But then she suggested, “Why don’t we open it up to the entire community?”

Thus was born a Unicorn Wine Fundraiser at Wine + Beer on October 16. The call was simple. Explained Rosner, “We asked people to bring a wine you’re excited about — something you’re saving, something you made, something that inspired you.” Each somm or winemaker attending will bring one bottle to taste and one for the auction to raise more funds for Jackson’s medical care.

There will be up to 20 people pouring, with snacks provided by Bigeye, Wine + Beer’s Public Market neighbor. The wines will be rarities from the likes of Dierberg/Star Lane, Cameron Porter at Presqu’ile, Matt Dees, Drake Whitcraft, Matt Brady, and others, as well as special offerings from the books of brokers.

There’s even the possibility of someone showing up in a unicorn outfit. Upon hearing of the event and the quick responses from throughout the industry, Rosner said, Jackson “is so humbled and grateful and all the more ready to fight the good fight.”

The Unicorn Wine Fundraiser takes place Monday, October 16, 6–9 p.m., at Wine + Beer (38 W. Victoria St.). Visit tinyurl.com/UnicornWine.