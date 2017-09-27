Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc

The heat of late summer calls for a revitalizing wine like this one from the gorgeous SIP (Sustainable in Practice) Certified vineyards of Halter Ranch in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. This Rhône blend is 80 percent Grenache Blanc, 14 percent Picpoul Blanc, 4 percent Roussanne, 2 percent Viognier, and 100 percent delicious, from its floral and wet stone nose to its lemon/melon fruit and acid core. Its just-right tartness coaxes your taste buds to stand attention.

Worth enjoying in the shade poolside on its own as an aperitif, it would also pair particularly well with shellfish still aquiver or help cut the richness in a buttery and even spicy shrimp dish.

See halterranch.com.