WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Teens Give Gift of Song with Sing It Out

AHA! Concert Features Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles

By

This Sunday, April 29, a dozen teenagers will take to the Lobero Theatre stage to perform solo renditions of rock-and-roll covers — sharing their gift of song and spreading the love. With Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles with Sister Laura providing backup for the teens, the concert is a culminating event for AHA! (Attitude, Harmony, Achievement), a nonprofit that fosters social and emotional intelligence in thousands of area adolescents.

AHA! Executive Director Jennifer Freed described the process as “transformative” for teens, with each selecting a song to be backed by a professional band. “This year, each teen is a siren of hope and heart — never before have we worked with a group of teens who each share a love for music and community. This group will make everyone a believer in a positive future,” she said. Freed said the teens were “blown away” by the kindness and talent of Schlieske and company.

“Sing It Out is the event that reminds us all that we have a voice and that each of us has a key part to play in uplifting community,” Freed said. “We all rise when we lift each other up.”

AHA! Sing It Out! is on Sunday, April 29, at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.) at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit lobero.org.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Jon Peterson Departs Habitat for Humanity

Takes a post with Covenant Trust Company of Chicago.

Montecito Pushes Back on Streamlined Rebuild Process

Not so fast with fast-track rebuilding, leaders tell the county

St. George Files Suit Against Gelb for Unpaid Debt

Pair of Isla Vista landlords in legal tussle over property sales costs.

Thousands of Plaintiffs Added to Refugio Oil Spill Case

Litigation follows footsteps of 1969 Union Oil spill attorneys.

Push Comes to Shove Between Law Enforcement and Mental Health

County supervisors confront too many needs with not enough money.