Game of the Week: San Marcos at Santa Barbara High Volleyball Dons Try to Remain Undefeated Against the Royals on April 18

The Dons, ranked No. 4TK in the CIF Southern Section after knocking off Loyola at the Tournament of Champions, try to complete a perfect 8-0 run through the Channel League against San Marcos, which took a set off them earlier in the season. The Royals have to contend with Will Rottman, who had 27 kills against Loyola, and Matt Suh, a sophomore libero who parries numerous scoring opportunities. 6:30 pm. JR Richards Gym, S.B. High, 700 E. Anapamu Street. $3-$5. Call 966-9101 x5010.