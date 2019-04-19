Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Santa Barbara’s Drive-In Theater Closes

West Wind Drive-In, an evening movie staple for Goleta families and teenage couples, announced it had closed Friday morning at its Facebook site. About 184 people had written regretful comments by mid-day, expressing their sadness at the closure and often using the word “fun” — and “ice cream” — to describe the experience.

The theater had hosted a special event only the night before, according to its website, offering free movies and a live band in a Customer Appreciation Night. Attempts to reach West Wind’s parent company, Syufy Enterprises of San Rafael, California, were unsuccessful.