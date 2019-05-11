Mueller Is Done

The Mueller report is done. No collusion, no obstruction.

But, who is Robert Mueller? Is he so incompetent that he could not charge Pres. Trump, even though he had an army of anti-Trump lawyers and tried every trick in the book? Or is he a political hack, who left a 400-page roadmap for the House to impeach a sitting president?

Let Mueller testify before the House. Ask him when he knew there was no collusion, why he did not look into the Steele dossier, why he did not investigate leaks to newspapers, about the Fisa Courts, about how Dems colluded with Ukraine, and how Hillary colluded with Russia and gave Putin 20 percent of U.S. uranium.

Then we will know who Mueller is.