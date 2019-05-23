Santa Rosa Road Body Identified

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in the Lompoc Valley on May 17 as 34-year-old Maurilio Manzano Gonzalez of Santa Maria. His body had been spotted by a passerby on the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, which lies about midway between Lompoc and Buellton, not far from his vehicle. His death is considered suspicious, and Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate. The public is requested to provide information to (805) 681-4150, to (805) 681-4171 anonymously, or to the website sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.