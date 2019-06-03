Man Attacked in Goleta Old Town

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an “attack” during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 2, in Goleta’s Old Town neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is Goleta’s police force. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. The incident occurred on Magnolia Avenue north of Hollister Avenue, and no further information is being released due to the ongoing investigation, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover said. The Criminal Investigations Division requests that people with knowledge of the attack contact officers at (805) 681-4150, anonymously at (805) 681-4171, or at the Sheriff’s website: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

The Old Town stabbing comes just 24 hours after a prior stabbing that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Latino man on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Anthony Wagner said SBPD had no knowledge at this time that the two events were connected.