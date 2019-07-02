Delaney Smith, Reporter The Newest Member of Our News Team Writes Her First Cover Story

Name: Delaney Smith

Position: Reporter

You wrote this week’s cover story, your first for the paper. Why was it an important topic to report on? In-depth coverage of the Islamic Center’s journey to completion was needed because its mere existence is a historical moment for the area. Muslims living in or near Santa Barbara County never before had a permanent house of worship. Going into the piece, I didn’t have much knowledge about Islam, and I saw the story as an opportunity to learn about the religion and those who practice it.

You’re passionate about journalism. How come? I love journalism because it a sheds light on life-altering issues that otherwise could have been kept from those directly affected. A newspaper creates accountability. I also love the ability to learn about new topics and meet new people every day.

Without divulging too much, what other important stories are you working on? I have another cover story in the works that will explore the way healthcare is evolving to meet the needs of certain groups of marginalized people.

