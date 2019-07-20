Despicable Policies

As I prepared to write my comments, I read a letter the Independent posted in which the writer vociferously blasts anyone who is concerned about what is happening to the children in the detention camps. The writer argues that since FDR ordered Japanese internment camps, it’s okay that the current administration is endangering and traumatizing thousands of children now. I was raised in the South in the ’50s and ’60s, but that doesn’t make me believe that the widely accepted cruelty during that time justifies our current despicable policies and actions now.

What I would like to point out is that in all the reports I have read or heard about the dire circumstances of refugees around the world, I have never seen any mention that children and babies were being taken away from their families, either by intimidation or bald-faced lies (such as, I’m taking your three-year-old to give him a bath).

What is happening to the innocent and vulnerable refugee children at our borders is a national disgrace and will be chronicled as such in the annals of history.

We must save these children now.

Add to Favorites