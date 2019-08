Click to print (Opens in new window)

Buzzwords

From day one, Democrats have not accepted the results of the 2016 presidential election. They have attempted to unseat Donald Trump in an effort to regain power and control.

One tactic: Use Buzzwords. Included:

Russia, Russia, Russia

Impeach, Impeach, Impeach

Racism, Racism, Racism

And now — Recession, Recession, Recession

Sadly, their hatred toward Pres. Trump out weighs their love of America. What have they done to help Americans?

