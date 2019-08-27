Goleta Government Open in the Evenings

To broaden the appeal of City Council meetings to constituents and to address a voting rights act settlement in 2017 with the District Elections Committee, the City of Goleta will change its meeting times starting October 1. The council has held afternoon and evening sessions during its decade and a half, which now move to 4 p.m. for closed sessions and to 5:30 p.m. for open meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The new hours equal the roughly 6.5 hours of a normal council session.

