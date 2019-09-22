Briefs Goleta to Buy City Hall Purchase in the Wings for $11.47 Million Property

Goleta may soon purchase its own City Hall. In late 2018, agents for the owner, Jeff Bermant’s development company, asked the city if it wanted to buy 130 Cremona Drive, which contains about half of the city’s offices, including the council chambers. (The other half are at 120 Cremona Drive.) The council voted on Tuesday to apply to IBank for about $10 million to finance the $11.47 million property.

The IBank is the state’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, which is providing a 30-year loan at 3.52 percent, at the last quote, and issuing bonds on Goleta’s behalf to finance the purchase. The monthly mortgage would be $700,000, a savings of $50,000 every month compared to rent, explained Luke Rioux, the city’s finance director. The balance of about $1.5 million will be cash coming from the city’s general fund and the Sheriff Facility Development Impact Fee.

At Councilmember Kyle Richards’ suggestion, the Finance Committee will consider the various cost differences of taking some of the city budget’s “unassigned general fund” — which contains $8 million — to further reduce the amount borrowed. Richards noted, “For every $1 million less that we borrow, our annual expenses will decrease by about $50,000.” The committee’s next meeting takes place in October, and a recommendation will come back to the council.

