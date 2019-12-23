Briefs Pedestrian Dies in Friday Evening Highway Collision

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20, a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the freeway on foot. The man, whose name is not yet available, was struck by a Toyota Camry and then again by a Lexus as he attempted to cross southbound highway lanes from the center divider. Highway Patrol, City Fire, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The collision is under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident. This is the second fatal pedestrian collision to occur on the 101 this month.

