Montecito Debris Flow Documentary Awarded

The documentary Montecito January 9, 2018, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the horrific debris flow that claimed 23 lives in Montecito, won the Western Access Video Excellence award. The West Region of the Alliance for Community Media recognized writer/producer Melinda Burns, producer Hap Freund, and the staff of TVSB for their work on the documentary that remembered the victims and elevated the voices of those who survived. The 22-minute documentary also touched on the scientific causes of the tragedy.

