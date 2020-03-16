Letters Death Duties

Re the articles about death and dying, I would like to make two comments. First, one important option was not mentioned under “Finding Your Funeral Fit,” namely donating one’s body to medical science. It costs nothing and benefits medical training and research. I have made the same arrangement that we made for my husband. I have registered myself with UC Irvine and their representative will come to Santa Barbara and take my body back to the medical school. Mention might also have been made of the possibility of donating body parts for transplantation.

Secondly, I was sorry to see that the perpetual confusion about hospice care in Santa Barbara was reinforced by placing Hospice of Santa Barbara at the top of the list under “When Is Hospice Needed.” HSB is not an actual hospice. It is essentially a counseling center, an invaluable source of guidance and therapy but not a provider of end-of-life nursing care, the true function of a hospice facility or program. Visiting Nurse & Hospice ought to get the most focus as the provider of in-home hospice care, which should be made clear.

However, aside from these comments, I want to applaud you for publishing this feature on a subject so often ignored.

Add to Favorites