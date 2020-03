Letters Buy Now for Later

Someone should create a clearing house website for our community that lists all restaurants and bars and allows people to buy gift certificates for future use. Users should be able to see “how many certificates are available” and “how many have been purchased”. This way users could spread their purchases around more evenly so that everyone is supported.

Editor’s Note: Not quite this suggestion but close, John Dickson the Restaurant Guy has begun a takeout/delivery list here.

