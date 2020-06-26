For the Phoenix to Rise

It has to Fall

Crashing down, head first, wings limp

Through the skin of the Earth

Deep, deeper, at head spinning speed

Till it reaches the beating heart of the planet,

A majestic Fire.

A piercing Scream is heard

As the bird is consumed by Fire.

Then, silence, waiting, expecting.

The Ashes stir as life is reignited

And out of it comes, forged by fire,

a shadow first, of black Wings,

and dragon-like it rears its Head.

Out of this volcano,

it erupts, climbing back to the surface,

and like an arrow shooting straight up,

it rises to the sky,

shaking the baked clay of its body.

Another scream echoes, overjoyed at it Rebirth,

as it takes off again,

for a new Life.