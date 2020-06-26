Letters

The Phoenix

By Lys Gabriella Poet, S.B.
Fri Jun 26, 2020 | 5:42pm

For the Phoenix to Rise
It has to Fall
Crashing down, head first, wings limp
Through the skin of the Earth
Deep, deeper, at head spinning speed
Till it reaches the beating heart of the planet,
A majestic Fire.

A piercing Scream is heard
As the bird is consumed by Fire.
Then, silence, waiting, expecting.

The Ashes stir as life is reignited
And out of it comes, forged by fire,
a shadow first, of black Wings,
and dragon-like it rears its Head.

Out of this volcano,
it erupts, climbing back to the surface,
and like an arrow shooting straight up,
it rises to the sky,
shaking the baked clay of its body.

Another scream echoes, overjoyed at it Rebirth,
as it takes off again,
for a new Life.

