Cop Calls for Service

In the past week — June 22 to June 28 — the Santa Barbara Police Department received 1,069 calls for service. Of those, 33 involved felony reports, including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, domestic battery, motor vehicle threat, and terrorist threats. Of those 33, 12 led to arrests, two of which were referred to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution. Of the remaining calls for service, 121 involved homelessness and street transients, 45 were in response to burglar alarms, 57 were general welfare checks on individuals who may have medical or psychological issues, 10 were reported as domestic disturbances, and 101 were general disturbance calls. Some of these may have included domestic disturbances.

