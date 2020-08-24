Letters DMV Runaround

I sent in a registration renewal on my car for $595. Several days later a dealer found me a used car I was looking for. I traded in my old car on this one. I then filled out the DMV transfer of ownership/release of liability form and canceled the $595 check.

The registration had not expired on my old car before I sold it. It was good for about three more weeks. I then received a letter from the DMV stating that I owed them the fee plus penalties. When I called they said once you write a check to the DMV it’s their money. I had to pay for a registration on a car that I didn’t own.

I went to Assemblymember Limón’s office for help. They were very nice but could do nothing but get the penalties waived. This is unbelievable to me. I have to pay the state $595 for giving me nothing. I am a senior. that’s a significant sum. I don’t know what else to do.

Add to Favorites