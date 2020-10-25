Prop. 25 a Potential Disaster

More Like This

I strongly second Tirosh Schneider’s October 12 letter challenging the Independent‘s endorsement of Prop. 25 . As I wrote two years ago in the Independent, losing cash bail means courts will decide. The “reform” amounts to acceptance of a system of preventative detention and the denial of reasonable bail guaranteed by the U.S. and California constitutions. It abrogates the presumption of innocence and ignores the presumption of innocence. The “progressive” endorsement of such a totalitarian concept is a warning. There are better reforms of the bail system that are not so open to disaster

