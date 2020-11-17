Letters Yes, the Action Fund Does All That

In Bob Ledner’s letter that references Jenna Tosh’s letter, there are a few inaccuracies that I think should be pointed out so that readers are not confused about the work of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. The group Planned Parenthood California Central Coast is a 501(c)(3) organization. The PPCCC Action Fund advocates for reproductive health care as a 501(c)(4). Jenna Tosh is CEO of the 501(c)(3) and the 501(c)(4). She was writing in her capacity as CEO of the Action Fund, and signed her letter with that title.

The Action Fund has its own website that provides this mission statement: “The Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund is the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. Our mission is to expand access to quality reproductive health care for all, including safe and legal abortion, through community education, public policy initiatives, and support for candidates committed to this work.”

Donations to the Action Fund are not tax deductible, and supporters are clearly made aware that those funds are used to advocate. Donations to the 501(c)(3) are used to provide health care and as such are tax-deductible.

I hope this clears up your confusion. Thank you for your statement of support!

Leslie Bhutani is a board member of the PPCCC.

