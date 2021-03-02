Letters COVID Challenge

The Santa Barbara Independent, along with the rest of our major media, is saturating the news with an incorrect COVID narrative. It is also suppressing any alternative views that differ from that narrative.

With a little hindsight, we can now say that the response to the situation has been a disaster to the nation as well as the rest of the world. The official story, controlled by industry, is that there will be a magic bullet in the form of a vaccine. And it seems that a great majority of folks believe in it.

There are too many reasons to go into how and why the current medical paradigm is flawed, as it would take up too much space for a letter. So, in conclusion, the vaccine is a scam that appeals to our false sense of security. And when the virus naturally burns itself out by this summer, the vaccine will get the credit.

Santa Barbara County Public Health replies:

For many who may question if COVID-19 is real, it is unfortunate that we have learned that it is real through the deaths of many people in our community. Misinformation or disbelief in the impact of the virus costs lives. Without correct information, the virus will continue to spread in our community, taking even more lives, keeping our children out of school, impacting our businesses, preventing sports in our community, and keeping our community from reopening. We have global data from scientists and medical doctors that tell us the virus is very real, in addition to the deaths being experienced locally and globally.

We look forward to having a community that is safely vaccinated against the virus and thank every single community member who has played a key role in practicing safety guidelines, getting tested and, now, getting vaccinated, as measures to move us forward and away from the virus. We look forward to the coming months when the virus is gone, our community reopens and the lives of our loved ones are no longer at risk from this disease.

