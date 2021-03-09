More Like This

Space does not permit a proper refutation of a letter, “ COVID Challenge ,” that dismisses the COVID vaccine, and time is not available to debate the writer’s philosophical worries about medical paradigms. Exhausted frontline health workers have been putting it all out there for a year now, and over 10,000 people die each week from the disease. Folks like Steven Fields only want to quibble over misinformation when they do not understand the science. If you don’t agree with the best science can accomplish, then the least you can do is provide a better idea for how society should address this serious disease.

