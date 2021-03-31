Letters Good v. Evil, or Something Else

For as long as I can remember, I thought as long as there were more good people than bad, the world would be fine. As of November 8, 2016, I started to question my premise.

After watching the election results, tears rolled down my face. How could a person involved in some 4,000 lawsuits to his credit and a proven misogynist by his own admission, as well as speaking like a bully in a schoolyard, attain the highest power in our country? Were there really more bad people than good? Or were there more bad voters than good? Or did he outwork Mrs. Clinton?

Mr. Trump by no means is all bad. Clearly some of his legacy is that some good things happened during his watch. For example shutting travel from China, mildly improving the lives of minorities, moving the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. He was also strong leader and took out a powerful enemy in ISIS.

We all know the mean and horrible things he said and done. Too many to mention but I must do so to be fair. Hurling insults at a war hero. Insulting a Gold Star family, and, of course, saying he had the ability to grab a women anywhere he wanted to because of his fame. Not to mention making fun of someone because they have a disability or questioning a judge’s decision-making process because he thought he was Mexican.

And of course the icing on the cake the storming of the Capitol, January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy.

I can’t help but think it is a beautiful thing that there are more good people than bad. But what this world really depends on for its survival is using common sense.

It makes no sense to elect someone to our highest office that can poison our young into thinking they can lie, cheat, bully and hate all the way to the top.

Add to Favorites