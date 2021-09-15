Arts & Entertainment Durand Jones & The Indications to Play the Santa Barbara Bowl Soul and Funk Fuel Jones’s West Coast Fan Base

Durand Jones & The Indications return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, September 23, opening for My Morning Jacket. They’re on a 19-city tour supporting their new record, Private Space.

Prior to their 2019 debut at the S.B. Bowl, they successfully sold-out SOhO twice. The West Coast is a big part of the multiracial quintet’s nine-year history of touring the U.S. and other places throughout the world. This has manifested into the development of a committed Chicano fan base in Southern California, built on the 2018 hit “Is It Any Wonder?”

The new album shows the band’s growth and maturity with a consciously groove-oriented set of tracks. It’s a clean departure from the classic soul music that made the band popular. Private Space takes listeners away from the band’s earlier kickback sound into the vibes of a downtown nightclub.

“So much of our crowd is also down with funk music. Soul and funk are two sides of the same coin. I feel there is space within our Chicano fan base for the direction we took,” said drummer and co-lead singer Aaron Frazer.

This deliberate direction is found in the album’s second track, “Witchoo.” Its funky groove uses the band’s commitment toward producing their old-school flavor, but this time, they put it all on the dance floor. It works.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how people will vibe to these new tunes. We’ve been all over the world, and we’ve had our share of ups and downs, so this record is definitely more mature,” said lead vocalist Durand Jones.

No doubt the band’s loyal following will be waiting.

“We are definitely looking forward to being back on the West Coast. We love and appreciate our Chicano fan base very much,” said guitarist Blake Rhein.

