Letters Johnson Walks the Walk

As a lifelong Democrat, a local business owner, and a 20-year resident of Santa Barbara, I am writing to express my support for Nina Johnson as a candidate for City Council. We need leaders with a clear vision for the city who will work collaboratively to make things happen. Nina has been a force for positive change for years.

She was front and center when businesses had to close for the Thomas Fire, she has worked with residents to make downtown safer, she has championed community art projects, and she has held a torch for a pedestrianized State Street for longer than I can remember. Most importantly, she has been present — showing up for residents morning, noon and night to help people navigate City Hall red tape and get things done. She walks the walk, every day.

Nina is not beholden to union money, to special interests, or to the idea of a career in politics. Her donors are people like me: local people and residents invested in this community who know that if we don’t have real change and fresh ideas at City Hall, this city will die.

Nina is running for office because she cares about making life better for the residents of this town, and that more than anything gets my vote.

Add to Favorites