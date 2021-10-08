Letters Harmon for Positive Change

I am well-versed in the need for affordable housing for Santa Barbara’s workforce, and that’s why I’m supporting Meagan Harmon’s campaign to continue serving on the Santa Barbara City Council.

I’m in my thirties, and I’ve spent my career working in the public and nonprofit sectors. I advocate for more affordable housing in our community as a volunteer, and I work to address complex issues like homelessness in our region. It is only because I live in affordable housing that I’m able to live in the community where I serve vulnerable populations.

On the City Council, Meagan has fought tirelessly for more affordable housing, pushing to maximize the amount of affordable units in new projects — in ways that still let builders make a return on their investment. She has pressed through unnecessary barriers and bureaucracy that historically made it difficult to build affordable housing. She has pushed for more flexibility to help businesses stay afloat.

She led efforts to protect renters from no-fault evictions and fought for pandemic rental assistance and eviction moratoria. And it is important to note these strategies have helped prevent a new wave of homelessness in our community during the pandemic.

As a city councilmember, Meagan has brought creative vision and real, concrete solutions to highly complex issues. Meagan has shown that positive change is possible in our city.

If Santa Barbara wants a future with people like me in it — essential workers, public servants, service providers — we need leaders like Meagan Harmon.

