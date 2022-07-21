Independent Little Free Libraries

We are delighted to see the “Reading” feature in July 14 issue of the Independent. We also enjoy seeing a spotlight given to the homeowners who provide books for free via curbside libraries.

I would like to point out that while your feature on “Little Free Libraries” (LFL) highlights a specific brand of curbside book libraries, there are dozens of other independent curbside book exchanges that homeowners such as myself offer the public that are not affiliated with the national LFL organization, which is the sole focus of your article in print.

We feel the LFL organization performs a wonderful service, but to focus only on their libraries would be similar to publishing an article on bookstores and only focusing on stores owned by national chains and not including independent bookstores. Also, independent libraries are not limited in design and size as are the Little Free Libraries are — so some of these independent curbside library have multiple cabinets with broad selection. I am sure the readers of the Independent would appreciate independent curbside libraries.

While the independent curbside libraries do not have a phone app to help readers locate them, you could consider asking readers to send in pictures of their own favorite independent curbside libraries. I would be happy to send you a picture of our independent curbside library, in the middle of the 2900 block of Paseo Del Refugio.

Also the localized resource site, Nextdoor, has a “Free Library Brigade” group which includes many independent curbside libraries as well as the franchised Little Free Libraries.