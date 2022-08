A child was knocked down by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Street in Goleta at around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The child had traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The address is a few houses down from the small park on Nectarine.

As of 5 p.m., the boy’s parents were still unknown, and the Sheriff’s Office was attempting to contact his next of kin. The collision is under investigation.