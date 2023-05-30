Aids/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride To Move Through Central Coast Beginning Sunday, June 4

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – The AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties beginning Sunday, June 4. The approximately 2,200 cyclists will use various portions of the state highway system during the daytime hours between 8 am and 6 pm in the following locations:

Sunday, June 4, the riders will arrive in Santa Cruz County via Hwy. 1 arriving in the afternoon at Harvey West Park.

Monday, June 5, the riders will leave Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz and use portions of southbound State Route 1 and US 101 ending their day at San Lorenzo County Park in King City, Monterey County.

Tuesday, June 6, the riders will leave King City and use a portion of southbound US Highway 101 before reaching the Paso Robles Fairgrounds in San Luis Obispo County.

Wednesday, June 7, the cyclists will leave Paso Robles using Hwy. 46 West to Hwy. 1 south through Cayucos and Morro Bay to US 101 reaching Preisker Park in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County.

Thursday, June 8, the cyclists will leave Santa Maria headed towards State Route 1 ending their day at Riverbend Park in Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

Friday, June 9, the riders will leave Lompoc and use State Route 1 and US Highway 101 towards southern Santa Barbara County before ending their day at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to maintain a safe environment for everyone. The riders will travel single file with the flow of traffic. The riders will also use portions of city/county roads.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm or for more information on this event you may visit: https://www.aidslifecycle.org/

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

