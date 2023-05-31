Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Stories Shine Bright at Annual Fundraiser, Denim and Diamonds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA; May 30, 2023– Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) celebrated achievements and previewed their latest plans at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala on Friday, May 19, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

The evening highlighted a personal story from a local Habitat homeowner, Raquel, that underscored the long-term benefits of affordable homeownership, including creating the stability that allowed her and her daughter to pursue their education and career goals. Raquel, who once lived in transitional housing for low-income families, shared the details of how she purchased a Habitat home with her then six-year-old daughter in 2011.

“Habitat changes lives and we are living proof of that,” Raquel shared. Her remarks detailed how she and her daughter have thrived since moving into their Habitat home—with Raquel becoming a licensed therapist and her daughter heading off to college this fall. “Habitat not only builds houses and condos, but it also builds people and communities up,” she concluded, as many guests wiped away tears. “We will forever be indebted to kind, caring people like you– people who want to make our community a more accessible, welcoming, and a better place for all.”

Habitat Santa Barbara CEO, Jessica de L’Arbre, led the event which showcased Habitat Santa Barbara’s volunteer efforts, disaster response initiatives, and various affordable homeownership programs. Other event participants included Mayor Randy Rowse, Habitat Santa Barbara Board Chair Janet Burki, U.S. Bank and Diamond Sponsor representatives Vincent Caballero and Lora Fisher, and Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, Janet Garufis. Garufis led the paddle raise opportunity and encouraged guests to be a part of the celebration by investing in Habitat’s mission of building strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter. Overall, the event raised more than $210,000 in sponsorships, ticket sales, and paddle raise donations.

More than 200 guests attended and enthusiastically embraced the theme by dressing in stylish combinations of denim attire and sparkly embellishments. All funds raised support Habitat Santa Barbara’s programs including critical home repairs, neighborhood revitalization, and new homeownership projects – many of which are led by volunteers.

The event was sponsored by the Diamond Sponsor, U.S. Bank, along with The Sage Trust, Warren & Mary Lynn Staley, AppFolio, Cox Communications, Merrill Lynch, Northern Trust, Procore, Santa Ynez Bank of Chumash Indians, Maureen McDermut & Associates, Menemsha

The Denim & Diamonds gala directly supports Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, a local nonprofit established in 2000. Habitat Santa Barbara is committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter and partners with low-income individuals and families in Southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place to call home.

Habitat’s homeownership model is a unique program in which homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair more than 180 homes on the South Coast. Habitat Santa Barbara is currently working on its fifth affordable housing development.

Lora Fisher, Mortgage Loan Officer, and Vincent Caballero, District Manager, present remarks on behalf of the Diamond Sponsor, U.S. Bank. | Credit: Kelsey Crews